Walker cards 113 to lead TD golfers

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Wednesday, April 5, 2017

At the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton, The Dalles girls’ golf team had three players average scores of 146, including a team-best 113 by Abby Walker in varsity action Monday.

Walker carded a 56 on the front-nine and completed her day with a 57 for her top score.

Eliana Ortega added a 74-74 to end up with a 148 to produce the team’s second-best tally.

Jaeden Biehn rounded out the group with a 177, capping her tournament by shaving five strokes from her front-nine total with an 86.

Lydia Evans shot a 67-79, but was disqualified due to a scorecard infraction.

Pendleton senior standout Haley Greb shot a tournament-low 74 to claim medalist honors to lead the Bucks to a championship with a final score of 409.

Following a 79 by second-place individual winner, Trinity McCarthy, La Grande placed second overall after a 494.

The Dalles is scheduled to have both teams headed to Hood River for a tournament starting at 10 a.m. next Monday on Indian Creek Golf Course.

