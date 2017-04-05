Walker cards 113 to lead TD golfers

At the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton, The Dalles girls’ golf team had three players average scores of 146, including a team-best 113 by Abby Walker in varsity action Monday.

Walker carded a 56 on the front-nine and completed her day with a 57 for her top score.

Eliana Ortega added a 74-74 to end up with a 148 to produce the team’s second-best tally.

Jaeden Biehn rounded out the group with a 177, capping her tournament by shaving five strokes from her front-nine total with an 86.

Lydia Evans shot a 67-79, but was disqualified due to a scorecard infraction.

Pendleton senior standout Haley Greb shot a tournament-low 74 to claim medalist honors to lead the Bucks to a championship with a final score of 409.

Following a 79 by second-place individual winner, Trinity McCarthy, La Grande placed second overall after a 494.

The Dalles is scheduled to have both teams headed to Hood River for a tournament starting at 10 a.m. next Monday on Indian Creek Golf Course.