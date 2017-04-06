Letter to the Editor: Cut away male ego

To the editor:

Men have failed miserably…for about 6,000 years. An occasional good man is not enough…the selfish self-serving men outnumber the good. The male attitude of relentless domination and competition with one another crushes hope. We can never blame the female for applying herself in political matters. In all truth women should never have needed to concern themselves with politics.



No, they should not have worried what the elders were doing in the village square. The women knew the men were minding the weak, the poor, the needy, the orphan, the widow, the migrant, the alien…they knew the elders were taking proper care of everyone. They knew their men were honestly working the fields together and would return home forsaking those demoralizing hours of knocking back a few.

They knew the elders would never create laws that gave them and theirs advantages in business and social matters. They knew so they need not concern themselves, for they trusted the male elders. Something went wrong. Men have become ruthless selfish leaders. What went wrong? Probably our nature. Our inborn nature is an impossible animal to tame. It will not become more civil and kind…soon. Men are just as cruel in their hearts as ever before. Since the very first beer was poured men have unleashed the depravity of their nature upon friend and foe but mostly their families.



We are in trouble. Children by the millions are so confused and emotionally shattered they strive for attention by screaming they are not of the sex they were born with. It is a cowardly lie suggesting children were “born” that way for this is the dishonest excuse that attempts to camouflage the true blame for this painful episode…the male’s irresponsible attitude of not minding the shop in a decent and fair manner. What has happened? If there is anything on this Earth that needs restraint and clear boundaries, it is the male mind.

The Hebrew Scriptures does this. A large portion of Scripture hammers at the male character in an attempt to control the harmful effects of the male ego. Men have abandoned this guide book governing their grotesque nature by their grotesque nature. You see the results.

It is a painful process to cut away the male ego. A sharp knife must be applied (personal reading) to the flesh (or mind) inflicting that painful reminder of the need to be humble and considerate of others first.



Gary Fischer

The Dalles