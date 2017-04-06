Letter to the Editor: Let voice be heard

To the editor:

Some details about Rep. Walden’s health care proposal:

• It will triple the number of uninsured in Oregon; 23,00 jobs are predicted to be cut (Source: Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Consumer and Business Services/Oregonian).

• When they say that Trumpcare lets people keep coverage but have flexibility, they mean that the states will have to pay for that coverage. In Oregon, our state budget would have to pay $2.6 billion to make up what Trumpcare cuts (Source: Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Consumer and Business Services/Oregonian). Seen Oregon’s state budget lately? We cannot pay for this “flexibility.”

• Obamacare expanded Medicaid, and District 2 benefited more than any other congressional district in the entire U.S. Four hundred thousand more people qualified for Medicaid, thanks to the ACA (census.gov). Walden said he would not “pull the rug out” from any Medicaid member, but his healthcare plan will do exactly that by reversing that Medicaid expansion. Rural folks will be hit the hardest.

So much for sticking up for ranchers. We waited and the count is in: three strikes. Please join Indivisible Columbia Gorge at a town hall for Rep. Walden on Saturday, April 8, at Hood River Middle School, at 4 to 5:30 p.m. to let your voice be heard.

Nan Noteboom

Odell