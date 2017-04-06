Letter to the Editor: Safe access to stores

To the editor:

I was reading Jesse Burkhardt’s item in your paper about the makeover of Cascade Square Shopping Center, which is getting a new facelift.

While they are doing all of this, why can’t they lower the sidewalk in front of Jo-Ann’s Fabric, so us people with walkers, etc., have safer access to the stores.

I don’t go into Jo-Ann’s any more for crafts. I drive to Hood River Walmart for them because they have mobility cars for us. I can also shop at Kmart. If needed, they bring a cart to my car.

Keep business in The Dalles – I would if I could get into the stores.

Alice Mattox

Dallesport