Letter to the Editor: Tax time for Trump?

To the editor:

Have you ever been asked for your tax return? When you buy a house, refinance your home, or submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) you submit a copy of your tax return. Do you refuse?

Why would we, the citizens of the United States, want the candidate and ultimately now the president of the United States to turn in his tax returns? Do we want to know the who, how, and why of the financial interests of the person in the office of president of the United States?

Do we want to know who is part of the president’s financial universe such as dependents and his filing status? Do we want to know how much is earned and what is the largest source of income? Do we want to know what kind of deductions are taken; such as itemized deductions for home ownership, charitable donations, and medical expenses? Are there business ties that can create conflicts of interest?

Why would we, the citizens of the United States let him refuse to provide us with his tax returns?

Ray Sherrill

The Dalles