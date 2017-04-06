Letter to the Editor: Tribes need support

To the editor:

For “time immemorial” Native Americans lived alongside the Columbia River; fishing was and is their way of life. They were pushed aside by dams, railroads and new cities. For many Indians, fishing is still their main or only source of income. Some tribal fishing sites are overcrowded and lack sanitation, water and electricity. The Lone Pine site adjacent to The Dalles dam is the worst; you can see it to the east from the Highway 197 bridge. Lone Pine was never designed for its current dense habitation, but people have few other places to go. Progress and our ancestors took their land.



The federal government promised it would provide new sites in-lieu of the traditional tribal fishing sites, like Celilo Falls, that were flooded by dams. These tribal fishing sites are called in-lieu sites. It took 50 years to fulfill the promise to rebuild Celilo Village. Similar new housing is desperately needed for Native Americans.

Oregon Senators Wyden and Merkley and Oregon Representative Earl Blumenauer are leading the initiative to rectify this issue. They have introduced bills in Congress for development of tribal sites to provide new housing.

But…and this is a critical but, our representative Greg Walden, whose district the Lone Pine site is within, is nowhere to be seen or heard from on this issue. Why isn’t Greg Walden helping?

Jurgen Hess

Hood River