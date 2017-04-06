For the Record for April 6, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 6, 2017

Hospital Admissions

April 4 — Gordon M. Gallup, Sr., Tygh Valley.

April 5 — Jenny F. Mathews, The Dalles. Gordon E. Mee, no address. Mildred I. Nichols, No address. Patrick T. Rutledge, Goldendale.

Hospital Dismissals

April 4 — Thomas A. Graff, The Dalles.

April 5 — Edyth S. Shaw, The Dalles.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 4, 6:23 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a small grass fire. A small pile of garbage debris was located and the fire was quickly extinguished. Witnesses in the area stated another suspect started the fire then left the area.

April 4, 10:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street on a report of a gas smell inside a restaurant. No fire or smoke was visible upon arrival and the building was evacuated. No gas was detected inside the building but there was a strong odor from a local fruit plant that could be smelled from the downtown area. No problem was found.

April 4, 11:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of Benson Road on a report of a possible structure fire. The fire was located and determined to be an orchard debris fire and not a structure fire. The fire was in a safe location and allowed to burn out. The property owner was advised to get a permit before burning again.

Personnel responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after staff reported someone vandalized the outside of the building.

Dennis John Mitchell, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and felon in possession of a weapon.

Julie Ann Scherf, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Police responded to The Dalles bridge Wednesday evening on a request of a welfare check. Caller reported he observed a female trying to jump off the bridge. Contact was made with the female who was involved in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend. She was giving a resource pamphlet and calmed down. Report taken.

An agency assist report was taken early Thursday morning from West 6th and Hostetler streets after assisting Wasco County deputies with an eluding motorcycle.

Wasco County

William Keith Brace, 45, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning near Seven Mile Hill Road and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

A caller reported a large column of black smoke and flames from an unknown source Tuesday evening near the intersection of Old Dufur Road and Valley View Drive. Reports relayed to Dallesport and Mid-Columbia Fire &Rescue.

On Wednesday morning, a caller in Maupin area reported power was surging off and on and streetlights are out. Wasco Electric Coop was contacted.

Oregon State Police advised deputies of a “mental subject” Wednesday morning near Biggs. OSP requested deputies attempt to locate the person, reportedly in a white Nissan Versa, and hold the subject.

Mandy Anne Caldwell, 29, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of one count of failure to appear in the first degree and two counts failure to appear in the second degree.

Timothy Allen Milburn, 24, of Gresham, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Mayleen Adilene Ortez Campos, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

William Ray Ford, 48, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon near at the hospital and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and reckless driving.

Gilliam County

Kayleigh Renae Knudsen, 31, no hometown given, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of four counts of identity theft; four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; and two counts of theft in the second degree.

Kenneth George Baker, 39, of Condon, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of theft in the first degree and theft in the second degree.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, April 5

Powerball – 8-20-46-53-54; Powerball: 13; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 22-27-33-37-40-47

Win for Life – 18-25-48-51

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-6-3-8; 4 p.m. 2-5-8-7; 7 p.m. 5-5-8-0; 10 p.m. 0-6-2-5

Lucky Lines – 1-5-12-16-20-21-27-32

Washington

Wednesday, April 5

Lotto – 4-20-22-25-34-40

Hit 5 – 3-9-10-20-27

Match 4 – 5-11-12-22

Daily Game – 9-9-5