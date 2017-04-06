Robbery faked, police discover

The woman who reported being robbed Sunday while working at a tax preparation office was charged Wednesday with making the story up.

Linda M. Brasuell, 51, of The Dalles, was issued a citation for making a false report to police, a Class A misdemeanor. She was cited in lieu of arrest, given that she has a disability, said The Dalles Police Detective Steve Rue.

She walks with a cane, he said. She was given the ticket at her residence after police interviewed her several times about events she said happened Sunday.

She claimed a man came into the H&R Block business at 905 W. Sixth St., while another man kept watch outside. She said the man in the store hit her with a stapler and made off with cash, according to police logs. She said she fell out of her chair when she was hit and that she received scratches.

She did have a scratch on her arm, Rue said, but “her story kind of fell apart. During the interview there were some inconsistencies in her story and we were able to basically show that there was some untruthfulness occurring.”

Nearly all of the cash that was reported stolen was later located in the store, Rue said. Her ticket gave her a court date of April 10 to appear in The Dalles Municipal Court.

Brasuell had worked at the H&R Block store in The Dalles for several years, Rue said.

He said that perhaps a couple times a year a person will be charged with making a false report to police. “Something this serious, that’s pretty unusual.”

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore credited detectives with diligence in a series of interviews with Brasuell.

Brasuell’s Facebook page lists her as a customer service advisor at H&R Block. It says she attended Hood River Valley High School. A manager at H & R Block had no comment, saying it was an active investigation.