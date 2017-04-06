TD Riverhawks are opening eyes on the track

With an expanded roster ready to face Gresham and Reynolds in a three-team dual, The Dalles track and field team totaled 93 personal records and added 29 season records for an impressive output at Gresham.

“I was so proud of how our kids did yesterday,” said distance and mid-distance coach Mandi Williams. “They all pushed themselves harder than they have before and it paid off with some great times. When we compete against a 6A school, often times kids get intimidated, but that didn’t seem to affect them yesterday.”

Jack Bonham won the junior varsity 400 meters with a time of 56.20 seconds, a season record, and he also added a personal-best 2:19.08 for tops in the 800.

Gabe Lira scored first place in the junior varsity 1,500 with a mark of 4:40.35, and Rey Aviluz placed first in the junior varsity 3,000 with a 10:47.73.

Sophomore Justin Conklin came out victorious in the varsity 110-meter hurdles after posting a 16.73, and he followed that up with a first in the high jump with a final height of 5-feet-8 inches.

Senior Julian Hernandez won the varsity javelin toss with a distance of 161-feet-1 inch, a season-best, Cameron Perez notched first in the junior varsity pole vault with a height of 8-0, and Orion Smith tallied first place for his try at the junior varsity long jump, where he measured in at 18-00.5, a season record.

Smith pulled out a second-place time of 25.85 in the junior varsity 200 meters, Michael Lantz added a 4:44.40, a personal record in the junior varsity 800, Luke McLean had a season-best 4:31.10 in the varsity 1,500-meter run to grab second place, Zerin Croover tacked on a personal record of 10:10.93 to take second place in the varsity 3,000 and Evan Despain was second in the junior varsity 3,000 with his 11:09.71.

Glenn Breckterfield was second-best with a 43.58, a personal record, in the varsity 300-meter hurdles, Tyler Heemsah placed second in the junior varsity 300-meter hurdles and Hernandez added a second in the shotput with a 34-11, a personal record.

The 4x400-meter varsity relay team of Bonham, Bill Burns, Breckterfield and J.R. Scott took home second after a combined 3:49.03, Smith was second in the varsity pole vault with his 10-06, and Hunter London added a second in the junior varsity pole vault with a personal-record of 6-06

“They dug down deep and put out some great performances,” Williams said. “I know that a lot of these kids continued running and practicing over spring break and I think that played a lot into how many great times we had. I know for the distance/mid distance group we have continued to have practices on Saturday with a very good showing.”

For the girls, Jenna Miller captured top honors in the novice 100-meter run with a personal-record time of 14.09, Emma Mullins had a personal-record of 1:05.65 for first in the varsity 400-meter race, and Yajaira Madrigal added another win for the girls in the junior varsity 400 after a personal-record of 1:17.48.

Miller won the varsity 800 in 2:37.22, Tressa Wood dominated the junior varsity 800 with a personal-record time of 2:47.08, and Hilda Lundstrom won the gold with a personal-record of 6:27.11 in the junior varsity 1,500.

Shyanne Cady won the junior varsity 100-meter hurdles (19.13, a personal record) and notched another personal record in the junior varsity 300-meter hurdles with her 54.81.

The varsity 4x400-meter relay team of Miller, Mullins, Molly Nelson and Cady topped out in 4:43.23 for first place.

Freshman Mercy Iaulualo had a 32-03.25 for first place in the varsity shotput, Kailyn Rose won the junior varsity discus event with her personal-record toss of 68-11, and Marissa Heemsah grabbed first place in the varsity javelin after final throw of 84-10.

Cady won the junior varsity high jump with a height of 4-02, Kendyl Kumm captured first in the varsity pole vault with her personal-record of 8-06, and Sofia Blair added a personal-record height of 6-0 for first in the junior varsity pole vault.

Elizabeth Tapia was second in the varsity 400 with a personal-record of 1:09.28, Mullins moved into second place for her try at the varsity 800, where she timed out in 2:38.07, and Aspen Cook placed second in the junior varsity 800 after a 2:47.17, a personal record.

Heemsah kicked in a time of 12:50.97 for second in the varsity 3,000, Emily Peterson set a season-record time of 22.27 for second place in the junior varsity 100-meter hurdles, Iaulualo was second in the varsity discus with her 91-02, and Kumm placed second in the junior varsity long jump with her top distance of 13-08.5.

“The kids are putting in the extra work and having a great attitude,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings, especially if we are already turning out great times this early.”

The Dalles hosts Horizon for a meet starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Wahtonka Track on Sid White Field.