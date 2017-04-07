Judge: No thank you

The search for a new Municipal Court Judge is back to “square one” after the judge selected by The Dalles City Council declined to accept the position.

On March 31, Mayor Steve Lawrence and four members of the council met in a special session to hire a new judge. After going into an executive session to discuss the qualifications of four candidates for the position, council members returned to open session and voted 3-1 to offer the judgeship to Jeff Wallace, a resident of The Dalles and a former Circuit Court Judge in the Pendleton area.

Wallace has had a long and distinguished career in law, including serving as a District Court and Circuit Court judge in Oregon’s Sixth Judicial District for 17 years, and as a Municipal Court Judge in the city of Pendleton. Wallace is currently engaged in a private law practice.

Council members Russ Brown, Linda Miller and Darcy Long-Curtiss voted “Yes” for Wallace. Timothy McGlothlin voted “No.”

“Even though judge candidate Wallace demonstrated the highest qualifications and experience during the interview process, his uncertainty about future tenure gave me pause,” McGlothlin explained.

He was concerned about an email Wallace sent the day before the council met to choose a new judge.

In the email, Wallace expressed reservations about accepting the position and appeared to remove himself from the running.

“After further reflection, I have come to the

conclusion that I should withdraw my application for the position,” Wallace wrote in a March 30 email to Mayor Steve Lawrence; Daniel Hunter, director of the city’s Human Resources Department; and city attorney Gene Parker. “I am finding that I really enjoy the practice of law and believe that serving as the permanent municipal judge at this time would create too many ethical and scheduling conflicts with my private practice.”

The three council members who voted for Wallace believed Wallace simply needed clarification on a couple of issues and that he would accept the positon.

“Based on the conversation Daniel Hunter had with him after receiving the original withdrawal letter dated March 30, the review committee felt all issues could be resolved in a mutually agreeable manner,” Long-Curtiss explained.

But on April 4, Wallace informed the city he was no longer interested in the position.

“He decided to turn it down,” Lawrence said.

The vacancy on the bench came as of April 1, when Tom Peachey, who had served as Municipal Court Judge in The Dalles for the past six years, stepped away from the position due to conflicts with his new duties after being elected to the Oregon State Bar Board of Governors.

During the March 31 session, and before knowing Wallace would decline the judgeship, the council voted 4-0 to select Jason Corey, a partner at the local law firm Dick, Dick & Corey, to serve as interim judge. Corey was chosen to serve from April 1 through July 1, the date Wallace was originally expected to begin serving as Municipal Court Judge for The Dalles. Corey was also selected to take on the role of judge pro tem after July 1. The judge pro tem is a judge who serves temporarily as a substitute for a regular judge.

With Wallace’s withdrawal from consideration, it is not clear how the city council will handle finding another judge to serve on the Municipal Court.

“The city council has added an executive session for the April 10 meeting to discuss this issue,” said Parker. “The council members have been advised they should consider an executive session to discuss what the next step will be, whether that would be to offer the position to another candidate or reissue the request for proposals from potential candidates.

“In the interim, Jason Corey and Andrew Myers will be serving as Municipal Court judges pro tem.”