Lady Hawks lose to Hermiston

In looking at the big picture, The Dalles head coach Debby Jones said that her varsity girls’ tennis group learned a lot from Wednesday’s 5-3 road loss to Hermiston.

However, there were glimpses of the type of tennis that the team wants to produce on a consistent basis.

“This group of young ladies is very driven and coachable,” Jones said. “We will be able to work on the specific skill set necessary to move to the next level. If we can establish anticipation and positioning patterns, we are going to be in great shape.”

The Dalles captured three of four singles wins, but lost all four doubles matches in its league-opening match played on the campus of Hermiston High School.

Robin Pashek kept up her solid pace to the season with a 6-2, 6-2 romp over Mackenzie Hill in a No. 1 singles match, and Kiana Pielli posted an impressive effort in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of Hermiston’s Lindsay McAllister.

Jocelyn Hernandez lost her No. 3 singles match in two sets, but Yahaira Alvarez gave the Riverhawks three singles wins after a 7-5, 6-1 triumph against Olivia Thomas.

In four doubles matches, the Riverhawks averaged 1.8 set points in those straight-sets losses.

Abby Minnick and Ellie Trujillo were defeated by scores of 0-6, 2-6 in a No. 1 match against Katelyn Millard and Jaycee Ternes, and TD’s No. 2 duo of Maggie Corey and Cassie Vazquez lost 0-6, 2-6 to Reed Middleton and Breena Wadekamper.

The No. 3 team of Natalie Varland and Lupita Contreras scored the most set points, six, but still lost in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6 to the Hermiston tandem of Adrian Stewart and Paola Sanchez.

Rounding out the doubles slate at No. 4 was the Riverhawk team of Liz Leon and Jessica Vega, who ended up on the wrong end of a 3-6, 2-6 setback versus Hermiston’s Keali Hamilton and Breckyn Mecham.

“This team is a little different than year’s past,” Jones said. “I feel that each player is improving individually, but transferring that to the doubles discipline is still a work in progress.”

The Riverhawk girls hit the home court at 4 p.m. today for a non-league match against Ridgeview.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, TD makes a trip to Milton-Freewater for a contest versus Mac-Hi.