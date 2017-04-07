For the Record for April 7, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 7, 2017

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A female suspect was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a male suspect fled without paying for merchandise.

An informational report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 200 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported a male subject had her computer and was refusing to give it back. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 700 block of Hostetler Way after a victim reported her caregiver stole some money.

Gilliam County

Walter David Villemeyer, 70, Corvallis, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 150. He is accused of driving while suspended.

Paul Micahel Peterson, 32, Albany, was arrested Thursday evening in Condon and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Douglas Oliver, 33, Albandy, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Regional Jail

Alexis Viveros, 19, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

Jeffrey Daniel Rosenbaum, 54, Maupin, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Maggie Danelle Wilcox, 43, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Parole & Probation

Jennifer Michelle Gladish, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Robert Adin Chase Jr., 51, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of W. 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, April 6

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-5-3-5; 4 p.m. 2-4-5-3; 7 p.m. 3-4-7-9; 10 p.m. 2-3-3-9

Lucky Lines – 4-5-9-15-20-22-28-30

Washington

Thursday, April 6

Match 4 – 2-3-19-24

Daily Game – 1-1-1