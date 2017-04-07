Wyden to host town halls in TD and Moro

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., will hold town halls the week of April 17-23 in Wasco and 10 other counties.

The local public forum takes place Wednesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. in The Dalles High School Auditorium, 220 E. 10th Street. Following that event, Wyden will meet with constituents at 1:30 p.m. in the Sherman County High School gym, 65912 High School Loop in Moro. Other stops during the week are scheduled in Deschutes, Harney, Grant, Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Union, Wallowa and Umatilla counties.

Once the town halls are concluded, Wyden will have held 815 since his election in 1998 when he pledged to hold annual meetings in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“It’s clear from the strong turnouts so far at this year’s town halls that participatory democracy is alive and well throughout Oregon,” Wyden said. “I am looking forward to hearing directly from residents of central and eastern Oregon about solutions we can work on together to preserve and protect the Oregon way of finding common ground.”