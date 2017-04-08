Commentary: Clearing up confusion over immigration laws

Law enforcement is still receiving questions concerning recent actions by the federal government, and there is apparent confusion regarding the authority of state and local law enforcement and immigration law.

There still seems to be conflicting information floating around our community, so once again I will try to make clear what you can expect from your police department.

It is my opinion ICE has authority and jurisdiction over the entire country when it comes to immigration and its laws.

The Dalles Police Department cannot limit or restrict ICE's authority inside the city limits, nor will we.



We will continue to follow the state law that says no law enforcement agency of the state of Oregon or any political subdivision of the state shall use agency monies, equipment, or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of the law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.

However, the ORS does state that a law enforcement agency may exchange information with the United States Bureau of Immigration and Customers Enforcement in order to verify the immigration status of a person if the person is arrested for any criminal offense.



Let there be no confusion, if there is an active criminal investigation and my officers arrest someone for a crime and there is a question regarding immigration status, there likely will be conversations between ICE and the arresting officers.

This is not a change of how law enforcement has been doing business, it has been this way for the past 30 years.

I appreciate the opportunity we have had to meet with the Hispanic community and believe, with the help of trusted community advocates, we are making progress gaining the trust of our Hispanic community.

The Dalles Police Department will continue to focus its efforts on crime prevention, public safety, and building a relationship of trust and cooperation with the entire community.

On another note, I am sad to announce the police officer candidate we were prepared to make a job offer did not clear the last step of the process.

I want everyone to know that the candidate would have been an excellent choice and would have fit in well with our department.



We are currently recruiting for a lateral police officer. Applicants must have an Oregon DPPST certification to be considered. For more information, see the position description located on the city website thedalles. org.



Lastly, I wanted to share a partial list of reminders I sent out to our officers last week. I thought readers might find the list interesting.

It puts into perspective what law enforcement officers need to be thinking about every day when they go to work.

The source for this list is POLICEONE, a law enforcement publication:

1: Treat everyone with dignity and respect and it will pay great dividends.

2: Be physically fit; your fitness level will be tested occasionally by the criminals you police. Make sure you are always in peak physical condition.

3: It’s OK to care. Caring does not make you a weak cop, it makes you a better cop.

4: Don’t take street insults personally. These individuals are insulting the uniform, not you. There is nothing anyone can say that police uniforms haven’t already heard.

Remember the words of George Thompson, “They can say what they want as long as they do what I say.” Consider insults part of the totality of circumstances, which are to be remembered and put into the report, which leads us to lesson five...

5: “The man who angers you, conquers you,” as stated by Eldon Mueller.

6: If you’re pursuing someone because they are dangerous, consider continuing the pursuit (if your policy allows it).

If the subject is dangerous only because you are pursuing him or her, consider discontinuing the pursuit (if policy allows it).

7: If a subject gets away, don’t fret. You’ll likely encounter him or her again. Officers don’t catch everyone during every incident; however, we catch them all eventually.

Rememberthat a chase is short lived, but a pursuit — for the truly determined officer — can last until the statute of limitations runs out.

8: The odds are slim that a terrorist will kill someone in our community, but statistics show that impaired drivers and abusive spouses and family members will very likely kill someone in your community.

Therefore, pursue impaired drivers with a passion and investigate your domestics with extreme caution — view them as personal homicide prevention programs. If you do these things, you will save lives — one of which might be your own. Just in case, watch out for terrorists too.

9: If you are looking for nothing while on patrol, in most cases, you will find nothing. But if you go out looking for everything, you will almost always find something. Bottom line, look for everything.

Also, if you become a ROD (retired on duty) and you truly strive to look for absolutely nothing while on patrol, I have some bad news for you. Trouble will still find you, and you probably won’t see it coming.

10: Train like your life depends on it, because it does.

11: Communication is the tactic most often used by police. It behooves an officer to become a black belt in dialogue.

Remember it’s easier for you to talk someone into handcuffs than it is to fight them into handcuffs. Still, never forget that an officer needs to know how to do both expertly.

12: Staying positive in law enforcement is not natural, it is a discipline. Becoming cynical is natural.

Even while practicing the discipline of staying positive you will never be completely positive, but you can become completely cynical in this profession with no effort.

Daily, choose to stay positive and you will come to enjoy your family, your career and your life to the fullest.

13: You can sell your honor for a penny, but once sold, you can’t buy it back for a million bucks. Honor can be won and lost in law enforcement. Frank Serpico once said, “Police work is an honorable profession; if you do it with honor.”

Until next month, stay safe!

— Patrick Ashmore has served as chief of The Dalles Police Department since August of 2016.