Hawk boys edged out, 5-3

The Dalles boys’ tennis team endured a close 5-3 loss Friday in Redmond against Ridgeview, as Quinn Wilson, Pedro Lopez and Andy Lopez turned in singles wins.

Wilson dropped Geoff Leithauser, 6-3, 7-6, Pedro Lopez defeated Cooper Tucker, 6-2, 7-6, and Andy Lopez needed a match-breaker to beat Trevor Hester, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.

TD nearly had another singles win, but James Pashek came up short in a three-set marathon against Duncan Tonroe.

Pashek staked control with a 7-6 opening-set victory and then Tonroe hit for a 6-0 win to send this match into a third set.

Ridgeview’s No. 2 singles player completed the deal with a 10-7 mark in the match-breaker.

Alex Lopez and Brandon Bustamante lost at No. 1 doubles, 1-6, 1-6, Ethan Martin and Devan Patel came up with a 2-6, 0-6 setback, and at No. 3, Jordan Dexter and Jose Reyes lost to Tommy Wright and Mitchell Wellette, 1-6, 3-6.

Finally, Joseph Velazquez and Keven Vivanco gave Ridgeview a No. 4 doubles triumph over TD’s Manuel Orquiz and Edgar Contreras, 7-5, 6-2.

The Dalles hosts Mac-Hi at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.