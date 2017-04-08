Letter to the Editor: I have your back

To the editor:

This is an open letter to Congressman Greg Walden: I am very sorry, sir, that you are being attacked mercilessly by Democrats who can’t accept losing an election. I am also sorry that more Republicans in the district are not standing up for you right now. Please know that I have your back.

I usually don’t write letters to the editor but I felt compelled to do so after reading attack letter after attack letter from liberals and knowing that you must feel very alone at times. It is very tiresome that we put up with their liberal agenda for the last eight years and acted decent the entire time, while they cannot accept the fact that we won in November.

Although many of us get busy with life and don’t take the time to show our support – you have it. We vote for you in strong numbers because we know that you are there to stop government red tape from choking rural economies and out-of-control agencies from strangling business growth and harming the ranchers and farmers who grow our food.

I commend you for standing up for American values and having the courage and perseverance to carry on every day under fire. I and my family are grateful beyond words that you are willing to weather this gale on our behalf.

Darrell France

Dufur