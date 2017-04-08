Letter to the Editor: Pope of oligarchs

To the editor:

We live in an oligarchy! A capitalist, free-market, democratic economy is a delusion. A very small portion of the population controls almost all the wealth. In a totally raw state, the things we have are of little value. Human skills and talents transform raw material into useful and valuable things. Workers create wealth by applying their respective skill, talent, and dedication.

Carpenters, janitors, teachers, surgeons, police officers, engineers, attorneys, secretaries, and the very large majority of us transform raw material into wealth. It is ludicrous to believe an infinitesimal fragment are so intelligent, wise and skillful that they create most of the wealth. Yet a steady and large volume of money moves from the makers to the takers.

We get our salary in a take-home portion and in a delayed income portion for the future. Every pay day we lend all our present earnings to a bank at no interest. The delayed portion goes into something like a 401K, IRA, or defined benefit plan. All financial institutions have high debt to equity ratios which is accounting speak for “most of what they control belongs to someone else.”

Oligarchs are risk adverse. They accumulate their wealth by risking others’ wealth. They invest others’ monies in highly leveraged transactions. It is like taking your money to Las Vegas, the more you play the more certain the house wins. The more we use financial institutions the more wealth moves from makers to takers. You lend money, you earn interest. The financial market is that simple except for all the mechanisms of obfuscation.

Common stock, preferred stock, money markets, puts, calls, derivatives, futures, options, money market funds, hedge funds, and a dizzying array of others make it impossible for simple laymen to understand. Some value does exist in making a fluid capital market, but is just a minor cog, not the driving engine. Most of us have some investment in mutual funds, annuities, and such which ultimately end in some oligarch-controlled corporation.

Through the obfuscation, and our own abdication, we have not managed our wealth but allowed oligarchs to control CEO salaries, world trade, and exploitation of people, of resources, of the environment, of safety, and of the government.

Now the president is pope of oligarchs with a White House full of oligarchs. His and Putin’s view is to establish a new world order of oligarchs. More to come…

Terry Armentrout

The Dalles