Letter to the Editor: Reprehensible attack

To the editor:

I too support keeping politics out of science, but not in the same way RaeLynn Ricarte promotes (April 4th Crosstalk titled “Keep the Politics out of science.”) Science is not perfect, it is a process to determine the most likely answer to a question. When used properly, science can aid and improve policy decisions. RaeLynn and numerous politicians, on the other hand, only look for examples that support their political agendas. Her rants on “global warming alarmism” are a perfect example.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence that human-produced carbon dioxide contributes to global warming. To say otherwise is to pervert what is useful about science in making policy decisions. Numerous examples exist of companies attacking any science that affects their profits (e.g. Dow Chemical, Exxon, Philip Morris). To have our media and politicians also attack science just because they don’t like the results is reprehensible.



Ironically, there was an article on the same day “EPA reverses course on safety of pesticide,” where the new EPA boss (Scott Pruitt) reversed a ban on chlorpyrifos, a chemical that has “adverse neurodevelopmental effects in infants and children” and was “originally developed as a chemical weapon.”

Mr. Pruitt attempts to discount the science behind the proposed ban despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting it. As an orchardist I understand the utility of this chemical, but shouldn’t we be erring on the side of caution when it comes to the health of our children and of future generations? Isn’t that the essence of true conservatism?

Gary Wade

The Dalles