Letter to the Editor: Thoughtful leadership

To the editor:

Congressman Walden is now the Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. One of his new responsibilities is to help orchestrate the repeal and replacement of the “Affordable Care Act”… the ACA or Obamacare. This has been a costly nightmare since its passage in the middle of the night with no Republican input for votes. I’m surprised that the federal government hasn’t asked for all the hundreds of millions Oregon wasted on trying to build our own website to register people. Premium costs are out of sight, along with deductibles. Many folks effectively don’t have insurance at all. Medicaid enrollment is sky high with costs unaffordable even for the federal government.



Just watch. Greg, with his silent, constructive leadership, will pull together all the factions in the House to save health care.

You can be proud of Greg and the voters of the Second Congressional District in electing a true statesman.

Jack Hay

The Dalles