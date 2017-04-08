Ridgeview drops TD girls, 6-2

Robin Pashek and Kiana Pielli fought for straight-sets wins, but The Dalles girls’ tennis team lost three of four doubles matches in third-set match-breakers in a 6-2 home loss to Ridgeview.

Pashek won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Ciara Pinkerton, and Pielli added a No. 2 singles win, 6-1, 6-1 against Mare Carr.

TD lost two other singles matches and a No. 1 doubles match in two sets.

The No. 2 tandem of Cassie Vazquez and Maggie Corey won their first set, 7-5, but lost 4-6, 10-12 to Kaylynne Boaroma and Megan Allredge.

Ridgeview’s Felicity Kohler and Destiny Perkins outlasted Natalie Varland and Lupita Contreras, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, and Kim Chavez and Kim Jaramillo beat TD’s Jessica Vega and Liz Leon, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

The Riverhawks next play in Mac-Hi at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.