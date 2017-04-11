Crosstalk: Was going ‘nuclear’ a good GOP move?

While some may view the detonation of the “nuclear option” – the changing of the Senate rules in regards to the “filibuster” – as just another round of bipartisan dysfunction within our government, it represents a substantial loss of political voice for all Americans who have ever found themselves in the minority party.

Which has been all of us at one time or another, Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.

The Democrats set the stage for the rule change in 2013 with what some have called a “dirty bomb,” changing the Senate rules from a “super majority” to a simple majority for the appointment of judges and other presidential nominees, with the exception of the Supreme Court.

The Democrats believed they were justified in making the change. Counting filibusters is not so simple as we have heard in the past week, but the problem Obama had getting appointments confirmed was real: Less than one nominee per year was subject to a cloture filing (a response to a filibuster attempt) in the 40 years prior to Obama taking office.

From 2009-13, during his first term, that number jumped to over seven per year, according to experts cited in a report by Politifact.

Democratic frustration was understandable, but was changing the rule good policy? After the change, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, warned Democrats, who then controlled the majority, that they were making a mistake.

“I say to my friends on the other side of the aisle, you’ll regret this,” McConnell told them. “And you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.”

Given the makeup of the Trump cabinet, with confirmation as close as 51 to 50, there is indeed reason to regret the change, if not among the Democrats, then among voters as a whole. Given that level of non-support, it seems unlikely we have the best candidates in place.

The stage was set for the “nuclear option” by the Republicans, as they refused to consider Obama's nomination for the Supreme Court in 2016. Perhaps they feared Democrats would upgrade their “dirty bomb” and go nuclear.

It was that “theft of the nomination” that Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley (D) cited to explain his threatened filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination.

When asked by an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter why, knowing he could not stop the nomination and the Republicans would change Senate rules, he persisted in pursuing a filibuster, he said “It's really about the process.”

He referenced the refusal by Senate leadership in February 2016, to consider Obama's selection for the Supreme Court, which he called “a diabolical scheme.”

By threatening a filibuster, “the Republican majority had to make the decision” by a party-line vote, he said.

“There was no way we could change the outcome,” Merkley admitted, and said Democrats had to choose to fight or not fight. “We chose to dramatize this with the American people,” he concluded.

The result involved plenty of drama. As a thespian, Merkley did well. In my view, he should consider taking the stage in Ashland at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this summer, as his talent doesn't appear to be in real-world leadership.

As a statesman, I am more impressed by Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat, who opposed the filibuster attempt.

After noting that the pressure to change the rules was considerable, he said of the filibuster plan, “I think this was the wrong fight to pick.”

He would have much preferred coming to an agreement, he said, “and live to fight another day.”

“This will, in the future, make for more extreme justices,” he pointed out. “We have now accepted perpetual warfare over the Supreme Court.”

There is plenty of blame to share, with legitimate concerns regarding the black-and-white posturing and decision making on both sides.

The result will be a lack of deliberation and governance in the Senate going forward. As one political commentator said, “A pox on both their houses.”

— Mark Gibson