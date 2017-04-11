Crosstalk: Was going ‘nuclear’ a good GOP move?

While some may view the detonation of the “nuclear option” – the changing of the Senate rules in regards to the “filibuster” – as just another round of bipartisan dysfunction within our government, it represents a substantial loss of political voice for all Americans who have ever found themselves in the minority party.
Which has been all of us at one time or another, Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.
The Democrats set the stage for the rule change in 2013 with what some have called a “dirty bomb,” changing the Senate rules from a “super majority” to a simple majority for the appointment of judges and other presidential nominees, with the exception of the Supreme Court.
The Democrats believed they were justified in making the change. Counting filibusters is not so simple as we have heard in the past week, but the problem Obama had getting appointments confirmed was real: Less than one nominee per year was subject to a cloture filing (a response to a filibuster attempt) in the 40 years prior to Obama taking office.
From 2009-13, during his first term, that number jumped to over seven per year, according to experts cited in a report by Politifact.
Democratic frustration was understandable, but was changing the rule good policy? After the change, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, warned Democrats, who then controlled the majority, that they were making a mistake.
“I say to my friends on the other side of the aisle, you’ll regret this,” McConnell told them. “And you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.”
Given the makeup of the Trump cabinet, with confirmation as close as 51 to 50, there is indeed reason to regret the change, if not among the Democrats, then among voters as a whole. Given that level of non-support, it seems unlikely we have the best candidates in place.
The stage was set for the “nuclear option” by the Republicans, as they refused to consider Obama's nomination for the Supreme Court in 2016. Perhaps they feared Democrats would upgrade their “dirty bomb” and go nuclear.
It was that “theft of the nomination” that Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley (D) cited to explain his threatened filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination.
When asked by an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter why, knowing he could not stop the nomination and the Republicans would change Senate rules, he persisted in pursuing a filibuster, he said “It's really about the process.”
He referenced the refusal by Senate leadership in February 2016, to consider Obama's selection for the Supreme Court, which he called “a diabolical scheme.”
By threatening a filibuster, “the Republican majority had to make the decision” by a party-line vote, he said.
“There was no way we could change the outcome,” Merkley admitted, and said Democrats had to choose to fight or not fight. “We chose to dramatize this with the American people,” he concluded.
The result involved plenty of drama. As a thespian, Merkley did well. In my view, he should consider taking the stage in Ashland at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival this summer, as his talent doesn't appear to be in real-world leadership.
As a statesman, I am more impressed by Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat, who opposed the filibuster attempt.
After noting that the pressure to change the rules was considerable, he said of the filibuster plan, “I think this was the wrong fight to pick.”
He would have much preferred coming to an agreement, he said, “and live to fight another day.”
“This will, in the future, make for more extreme justices,” he pointed out. “We have now accepted perpetual warfare over the Supreme Court.”
There is plenty of blame to share, with legitimate concerns regarding the black-and-white posturing and decision making on both sides.
The result will be a lack of deliberation and governance in the Senate going forward. As one political commentator said, “A pox on both their houses.”
— Mark Gibson
Democrat obstructionists overplayed their hand with the failed attempt to derail the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as the 113th justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Most of the senators raising an outcry against Gorsuch, the “originalist” pick of President Donald Trump, had strongly supported his nomination to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006.
They had no rational argument for changing their stance, but there was plenty of hypocrisy on display during their diatribes.
First on deck in this regard was Sen. Jeff Merkley from Oregon, who ranted during a 15-hour filibuster that the GOP had “stolen” the high court by not letting President Barack Obama’s pick get through. You know, the same Merkley who has been pushing to end the filibuster for the last several years.
Apparently, he didn’t get the memo from former Vice President Joe Biden, who argued in 1992, when he was a Democratic senator, that President George W. Bush, a Republican, should delay filling a Supreme Court vacancy until the presidential election was over. Biden said it was “essential” that the Senate refuse to confirm a nominee to the court before the election.
When GOP leaders decided last week to exercise the “nuclear option” to get Gorsuch on the bench, Democrats howled.
Senate Marjority Leader Mitch McConnel said that Democrats had left him no choice after using a filibuster purely for political obstruction, the first time in half a century and only the second time in American history.
“There cannot be two sets of standards, one for the nominees of Democratic presidents and another for the nominees of Republican presidents,” said McConnell.
The filibuster was rarely used to block nominations until Democrats lost the Senate in 2002 and set about torpedoing as many of Bush’s nominations as they could. When GOP leaders threatened to do something about it, Democrats lamented about losing the “tradition of the Senate.”
Enter the mainstream media immediately after the “nuclear option” had been launched last Thursday with outcries that McConnell had abused his power. The New York Times wrote a scathing editorial with the headline: “Supreme Court as partisan tool.” Conversely, the same newspaper praised then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2013 with an editorial titled “Democracy returns to the Senate.”
What’s behind the churlish behavior of Democrats? First off, their candidate did not make it to the White House. Secondly, they wanted an activist judge on the high court so they could avoid the messy process of going through the rightful mechanisms of amending the Constitution.
So much easier to get someone on the bench who, for the sake of political expediency, can just unilaterally change the law, to fit his or her ideology. Our founders warned against that very thing. Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1819: “The Constitution is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape in any form they please.” Justices like Neil Gorsuch are a critical counterbalance to this activist trend.
Since Trump’s election, Democrats in Congress have been acting like spoiled brats.
They have slow-walked confirmation of the president’s cabinet picks and said “no” to everything he proposes. Sort of like an obstinate 2-year-old who doesn’t get his or her own way.
The problem is that Democrats are fighting to keep Obama’s dysfunctional system in place that has left this country a mess. We are nearly $20 trillion dollar in debt, almost half of the U.S. population relies on some sort of government assistance, regulations are choking economic development and our health care system is heading for a financial cliff.
What if, just what if, a successful businessman with experience working in the private sector could bring new ideas to the table that turned things around?
Wouldn’t it be better for Democrats to put the binkie down and come to the table like adults to work with Trump on a thing or two and see how it goes?
— RaeLynn Ricarte
