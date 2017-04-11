0

Distinguished Young Women

Winners of the 2018 Distinguished Young Women of Wasco County program Saturday night are, left to right, Monica De Leon, winner of the Spirit Award ($1,000); Jessika Nanez, Distinguished Young Woman of Wasco County 2018 winner ($5,000) and Scholastic Award winner ($1,750); Samantha Stanley, finalist ($1,500); Alexia Tapia, finalist ($1,500); and Nicole Hernandez, first alternate ($2,250).

Winners of the 2018 Distinguished Young Women of Wasco County program Saturday night are, left to right, Monica De Leon, winner of the Spirit Award ($1,000); Jessika Nanez, Distinguished Young Woman of Wasco County 2018 winner ($5,000) and Scholastic Award winner ($1,750); Samantha Stanley, finalist ($1,500); Alexia Tapia, finalist ($1,500); and Nicole Hernandez, first alternate ($2,250). Contributed photo

As of Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Winners of the 2018 Distinguished Young Women of Wasco County program Saturday night are, left to right, Monica De Leon, winner of the Spirit Award ($1,000); Jessika Nanez, Distinguished Young Woman of Wasco County 2018 winner ($5,000) and Scholastic Award winner ($1,750); Samantha Stanley, finalist ($1,500); Alexia Tapia, finalist ($1,500); and Nicole Hernandez, first alternate ($2,250).

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)