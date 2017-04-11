Winners of the 2018 Distinguished Young Women of Wasco County program Saturday night are, left to right, Monica De Leon, winner of the Spirit Award ($1,000); Jessika Nanez, Distinguished Young Woman of Wasco County 2018 winner ($5,000) and Scholastic Award winner ($1,750); Samantha Stanley, finalist ($1,500); Alexia Tapia, finalist ($1,500); and Nicole Hernandez, first alternate ($2,250).