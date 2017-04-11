Letter to the Editor: Absolutely insane

To the editor:

In reference to the “give away” of the Granada Theater, trial attorney (Mayor) Steve Lawrence said: “Absolutely, it’s a good deal.”

Urban Renewal paid $385,406 for the property with whose money? Yours and mine? Taxes?

Gomez Productions steps in with $20,000 per year for three years (that’s bit more than $1 offered three years ago). Such a deal! If Gomez Productions can find $40,000 in the next 36 months. The difference is $325,000. It is absolutely insane that this mayor is voted in again after giving the waterfront away to Google.

You can do anything you want to mayor! Vote this guy out! Take your town back.

Larry Bakkan

Wishram