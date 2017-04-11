Letter to the Editor: Fed up with media

To the editor:

For evening viewers of network news who are fed up with the national media’s agenda to treacherously trounce, traduce, trash and trample Trump for the first 15 minutes of the broadcast — simply turn off the sound and don’t try to read their lips. Look at it this way: Why participate? Why wallow in their jerry-built journalism? The last 15 minutes of network news isn’t much better. That’s when they unload all their commercials for the half hour; so, you get one mintue of news followed by three minutes of prescription ads. Next — here we go again — one minute of news, then three minutes of prescription ads, and it continues until sign off. Whatever happened to pre-eminent programming and broadcasting brilliance? I guess it’s a lost art.

Bill Davis

Hood River