No. 4 Dufur runs streak to seven

The Dufur Rangers won their sixth and seventh games in a row to start the season Saturday, with a two-game sweep over Grant Union by scores of 12-7 and 11-1 in a pair of 2A baseball games played in Burns.

Originally, the games were supposed to be played in John Day, but snowy conditions forced a change.

Nonetheless, nothing was going to slow down a Dufur offense that has scored 76 runs in seven contests.

In the opener, Kolbe Bales had three hits, a run and an RBI, and the tandem of Connor Uhalde and Bailey Keever added two hits and two runs scored each in Dufur’s 12-7 win.

At one point, the rangers led 12-4, but the Prospectors rallied for three seventh-inning runs to get to within a 12-7 deficit, but Uhalde, Dufur’s reliever, retired the side to get the save for Bales, the starter.

Bales tossed four innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and five walks to get the winning decision.

In the nightcap, Keever and Hagen Pence gave up one unearned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts, as the Rangers completed the sweep by an 11-1 mercy-ruled margin.

Keever finished three innings of work and fanned five to pick up the win.

Bales led the 10-hit offense with a 2 for 4 split with a walk, three runs and four RBIs.

Curtis Crawford went 3 for 4 with two runs, Pence added three hits, two triples, a run and three RBIs, and Uhalde was 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs and five stolen bases.

Russell Peters and Louis Red Cloud added a hit apiece, and Keever scored three runs.

No. 4 Dufur (7-0) hosted Heppner for two games at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles at 2 p.m. today.