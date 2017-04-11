For the Record for April 11, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 11, 2017

Hospital Admissions

April 10: Pearl Maley, The Dalles; Marlin Rose, Jr., no address listed, Keith Woods, Lyle.

Hospital Discharges

Melissa Weyerman, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 10, 12:33 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Trevitt streets. One vehicle backed into another at the intersection. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

April 8, 12:05 a.m. – Single vehicle versus deer, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 112.

Deer was removed from the road and the vehicle was left on scene as it was not able to be driven. A report was taken.

April 8, 6:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82. Driver fell asleep at the wheel causing the vehicle to crash into the center median. Driver was cited for failure to maintain a single lane of travel. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 7, 6:54 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of East 8th Street on a report of electrical sparks. Nothing was showing upon arrival. No problem was detected in the area and units cleared.

April 7, 9:24 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of Morton Street on a report of an open burn. Property owner was clearing brush and had a fire going through the day. They were advised to not put any more on the fire and not to burn until he had a permit.

April 10, 6:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3500 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a report of a fire in a bathroom. Light smoke was observed coming through the women’s bathroom. The fire was extinguished and the investigation was turned over to police.

Personnel also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Friday, 10 on Saturday, four on Sunday, and six on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Tyler Stenshoel Nygaard, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon near West 2nd and Lincoln streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

An informational report was taken Friday evening from the 3100 block of West 7th Street after an officer was waved down by a male subject who advised he was assaulted. The incident is under investigation.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Joseph Wade Boyce, 32, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Saturday morning near West 3rd and Trevitt streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 12th Street Saturday morning after a victim reported her vehicles were prowled overnight.

Several theft reports were taken in the area due to car prowls.



Police responded to the 900 block of East 8th Street Saturday afternoon after a caller reported some subjects walked by her home kicking her fence, which injured her dog. A report was taken.

Susan Rae Velez, 45, Hood River, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

John Morgan Hardy, 52, Ingleside, Texas, was arrested Saturday evening in the 300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

David Edward Miller, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Union Street and is accused of contempt of court.

A burglary report was taken early Sunday morning from the 900 block of Home Street after a victim reported he returned home to find his bedroom ransacked and had some items stolen.

A burglary report was taken Sunday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his home and stole some items.

Animal control responded to the 600 block of East 9th Street Monday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

James Wesley Bayes, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning near West 2nd and Pentland streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Daniel Jay Beard, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron Mathew Hightower, 38, Hood River, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and an out of state warrant.

Police responded to the 1700 block of East 10th Street Monday evening on a report of a small dog in traffic. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Raymond Allen Baker, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of probation violation.

Cody Lucas Rodakowski, 34, West Linn, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.

Deputy responded to White River Falls Monday evening after a caller reported trespassing kayakers. The subjects were located and counseled on trespassing.

Oregon State Police

Shane Michale Maynard, 23, Gresham, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, milepost 3 and is accused of driving while suspended.

Ridge Evan Olmstead, 59, Wasco, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Wasco and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Tasha Renee Bliley, 39, Boise, Idaho, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 136 and is accused of third-degree theft.

Sherman County

Kjerstin Anna Andersen, 23, Leavenworth, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 101 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Tyler Mark Beane Kelly, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Timothy David Jordan, 52, Prineville, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Gineva Avellaneda Arriola, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for third-degree robbery.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, April 7

Mega Millions – 30-33-43-47-69; Mega: 15; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-7-7-8; 4 p.m. 2-4-9-0; 7 p.m. 3-5-3-3; 10 p.m. 4-8-1-5

Lucky Lines – 3-7-12-14-20-23-28-29

Saturday, April 8

Powerball – 23-36-51-53-60; Powerball: 15; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 4-5-8-13-36-47

Win for Life – 32-60-62-66

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-8-6-4; 4 p.m. 0-0-9-5; 7 p.m. 3-5-6-8; 10 p.m. 5-4-8-0

Lucky Lines – 2-5-11-15-17-22-25-29

Sunday, April 9

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-7-6-8; 4 p.m. 7-9-0-6; 7 p.m. 6-8-0-0; 10 p.m. 8-4-2-9

Lucky Lines – 2-6-12-16-20-22-28-31

Monday, April 10

Megabucks – 9-12-17-26-35-43

Win for Life – 29-33-46-67

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-7-8-0; 4 p.m. 8-4-0-5; 7 p.m. 1-1-8-4; 10 p.m. 7-5-0-6

Lucky Lines – 3-7-9-16-20-24-25-29

Washington

Friday, April 7

Match 4 – 15-19-21-24

Daily Game – 9-1-5

Saturday, April 8

Lotto – 7-8-13-29-31-45

Hit 5 – 2-24-32-33-35

Match 4 – 4-15-19-21

Daily Game – 5-9-1

Sunday, April 9

Match 4 – 8-9-11-23

Daily Game – 8-0-4

Monday, April 10

Lotto – 11-14-22-24-31-38

Hit 5 – 1-3-7-21-25

Match 4 – 4-6-7-14

Daily Game – 0-2-0