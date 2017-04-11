Riverhawk nine salvages a split in Hood River

HOOD RIVER – The Dalles led 5-0 through the first two innings, but Prairie, Wash. battled back to tie the score at 5-all on a squeeze bunt in the sixth, setting up a walk-off situation for senior infielder Tyler Westin in the home half of the seventh.

With Baily Hajicek at second base and Dalles Seufalemua at first and one out, Westin smacked an RBI double to left field, plating Hajicek to give the Riverhawks a 6-5 victory in their tournament opener played Saturday in Hood River.

“We came out and attacked them early,” Seufalemua said. “We had a few mistakes that let them back in the game, but we got a clutch hit to get us this win. It was good to see him come through for us.”

TD closer Henry Lee tossed one scoreless inning to preserve his third relief win of the year.

Jordan Wetmore got the starting nod against Prairie and tossed five innings of six-hit ball with four strikeouts and four walks.

Of the four runs allowed, two were earned, to get the no-decision.

Overall, the Riverhawks slammed out 12 hits, received a walk and had a hit by a pitch.

Johnny Miller went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Dawson Hoffman added three hits and two RBIs, and Westin was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Preston Klindt added two hits and a run scored, Dominic Smith had a hit and a run, and Dylon Jinkins was 0 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Alec Gawley had two hits and three RBIs to pace Prairie’s eight-hit attack. Brady Majewski was 1 for 2 with an RBI, and the duo of Greg Bernash and Joe Nickel notched a hit and a run scored apiece.

Seufalemua, TD’s freshman catcher, threw out four runners on base, two on steal attempts.

In the nightcap against Heritage, Wash., The Dalles committed three errors, which led to eight unearned runs in a 16-7 loss.

As a team, the Hawks posted six hits, received eight walks and had four batters hit by a pitch, but stranded 13 runners, nine in scoring position.

“We know that first game is how we are capable of playing,” Jordan Wetmore said. “We didn’t come out fired up in the second game and it cost us. When we start slow, we always struggle a little bouncing back. We just got to learn from this now.”

Heritage held leads of 5-3, 9-3, 12-5, and 14-6 in this seven-inning contest that lasted three hours.

TD starter Spencer Honald was tagged with the loss, as he pitched two innings and allowed seven runs, two earned, on eight with two strikeouts and two walks.

Dawson Hoffman struck out three and allowed five runs, two earned, in 1 2/3 innings of relief, Westin allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings and Miller finished the final two frames with three strikeouts and a walk.

Klindt went 1 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, Miller added a hit, a run and an RBI, and Westin was 0 for 2, was plunked twice and added a run and an RBI.

Jose Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with an RBI, Hoffman notched a hit and a run scored in four plate appearances, and Lee was 0 for 2, but was hit by two pitches, received a walk and scored twice.

Heritage totaled 16 hits, as Grayson Hoskins went 5 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Deven Cleridence went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Brayden Butterfield added two hits, two walks, three runs and three RBIs.

The Dalles (5-7 overall) was in Bend for a non-league matchup at 4 p.m. today for its preseason finale against Mountain View (4-7).

Starting at noon Saturday, the team travels to No. 16 Pendleton (4-9) for a league doubleheader.