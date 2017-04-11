Statement from OCG

Oregon Cherry Growers would like to thank the community for their patience with a cherry processing wastewater odor at one of our facilities. Not unlike a compost heap, our process works best at certain temperatures and with plenty of aeration. Due to weather conditions — it’s been a cold winter and spring — our system got a little out of balance, and we are working with a premier wastewater engineering firm to resolve the issue. There aren’t any health concerns to worry about, but we recognize it’s been a bit smelly at times. Thanks again to The Dalles community for their patience; please feel free to contact us with questions at communityrelations@orcherry.com.