TD girls get third in Hood River

HOOD RIVER – Abby Walker hit a team-best 118 and The Dalles girls’ golf team had a four-person total of 555 to secure third place at the Hood River Invitational played on Indian Creek Golf Course.

Eliana Ortega followed up Walker with a 131, Lydia Evans had an 81-67 for her 148, and Jaeden Biehn totaled 158 to give the Hawks their final tally, which put them 89 strokes behind second-place Hood River Valley (466).

Hermiston had three golfers shoot 106 or fewer, led by the trio of Grace Blackhurst (105), Sonia Peterson (106) and Leslie Browning (106) to score a team crown with a 429. Makenzie Lind posted Hermiston fourth total of 112.

Staked by a 6-under par 66, senior standout Haley Greb garnered medalist honors, winding up 32 strokes ahead of Hood River’s Amy Webber (98).

Carly Wyatt (115), Victoria Ervin (132) and Sara Hamada (121) rounded out the Eagles’ golf scores.

Rylee Harris and McKenzie McLeod each carded 111 to follow up Greb, but Pendleton did not have the golf scores necessary to garner a team mark.

The Dalles and the rest of Columbia River Conference heads to Pendleton Country Club for a match at noon on Thursday.