TD golfers lock down fourth straight win

HOOD RIVER – In four of five tournaments, The Dalles boys’ golf team has faced freezing rain, monsoon conditions, blustery winds and anything else Mother Nature has up her sleeve.

Through it all, the Riverhawks have kept on their winning pace.

Even with howling winds wreaking havoc on several golfers, Tyler Vassar carded a season-best 77 for medalist honors, and senior teammates Mark Felderman and Chase Snodgrass wound up tied for second place to give The Dalles a team score of 325 for its fourth consecutive team title at the Hood River Invitational Monday at Indian Creek Golf Course.

“The conditions have been poor most of the time,” Felderman said. “The fact that we continue to perform higher than other teams in poor conditions shows how determined we are to win, no matter what we face. Wind and rain doesn’t bother us. It is easy to let those things distract you, but if you push past it, you just have to adjust your game to fit the conditions. We have done that well.”

Vassar’s medalist victory was the second medalist win on the Indian Creek Course, as he posted a tournament-low 37 on the front-nine, before wrapping the crown with a 40 on the back-nine of his scorecard.

“The wind was blowing pretty hard for most of my round and definitely picked up near the end,” Vassar said. “We are used to windy conditions in The Dalles, so that was definitely an advantage. I knew to just pick the shots I wanted to hit and keep it low. With all that, medalist honors is a pretty good accomplishment for me at this point in the season.”

Felderman and Snodgrass ended up tied with Pendleton’s Nathan Som with each carding an 82.

Jacob Ford finished deadlocked for fifth place with Brayden Pulver, of Pendleton, after scores of 84.

Rounding out TD’s individual marks was freshman Aidan Telles, who had a 47-43 for his 90.

Led by Som and Pulver, the Buckaroos placed second in the team standings, 20 strokes back of The Dalles, with a 345, and Goldendale, Wash. wound up third (390).

The Dalles is averaging a team score of 321 in five tournaments, including a 316 at the Riverhawk Invite on March 17 and a season-low 314 on April 3 at the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton.

“Our team is on a pretty big roll, although our scores are not getting much lower as it stands right now,” Vassar said. “It is a big confidence-booster to be on top of our league, but we know we have to step it up when it comes to regionals.”

Felderman has endured his share of ups and downs this season, but he appears to have found his groove after the last two events.

Getting consistent contributions from Vassar, Ford and Telles will come in handy as well.

“Since we are performing at such a high level early on, and most of us can say that we are not playing at the level we should, especially me, we should be able to play much better later in the season when it matters most,” Felderman said.

The Dalles has five tournaments left on the schedule until regional on May 5-6 at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Redmond.

But first, the team heads to Pendleton Country Club for a league event starting at noon on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to the future tournaments to hopefully continue our roll as we move through this season,” Vassar said. “Again, it is very motivating to win these events, but we know our games need to improve to be able to place at some bigger events.”