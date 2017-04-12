Closures set for river trail

To accommodate work related to the Google facility at the western end of The Dalles, the Riverfront Trail will be closed in that area at intermittent times over the next two weeks in the interest of public safety. The closure is designed to accommodate construction crews going back and forth across the trail in the specified area.

The segment that will be closed stretches approximately from the Home At Last animal shelter to Taylor Lake, about one mile.

The closures began today, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be signs posted on the trail during closures, and people can also check out the Chronicle’s Facebook page and website, www.thedalles

chronicle.com, or tune in to KODL-AM radio (1440 on the AM dial) and KOOL-FM (99.1 on FM) for regular updates with specific times and dates when closure of the popular bike and pedestrian trail are scheduled.