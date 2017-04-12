Hawks pull off comeback

Facing an uphill battle, down 10-1 through two innings against Mountain View, The Dalles baseball team rallied for 10 runs in the third and tacked on four more in the sixth frame to capture a thrilling 15-11 comeback victory in Bend.

In that momentum-changing third inning, the Riverhawks sent 13 batters to the plate and rattled off nine hits, five singles, a double and three home runs.

Dalles Seufalemua started the rally with a 370-foot, three-run home run to left field, then Tyler Westin slammed a two-run homer to inch TD to a 10-6 deficit.

Daniel Peters laced a two-run single, Dawson Hoffman added an RBI double, and Henry Lee capped the 10-run outburst with a two-run home run to give the Hawks an 11-10 lead they would never relinquish.

“It just got contagious. It was one of those things where as soon as we hit that first home run, it woke everybody up. Everybody got excited and that’s when we opened up the floodgates,” said TD coach Steve Sugg. “I was proud of the way the boys swung the bats. They showed me some grit, they showed me some intestinal fortitude and a willingness to battle.”

TD added four runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run single by Jose Gonzalez and an RBI double by Peters. The fourth run scored on an error.

Lee faced 21 batters over the final six innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk on 69 pitches to earn his fourth win of the season.

From the third to the sixth inning, Lee retired 10 Cougar batters in a row.

“After Mountain View started hitting my two other pitchers, I just went with my closer,” Sugg said. “Henry Lee pitched a great game for us. He was the right guy at the right time. He shut them down.”

In all, the Riverhawks (6-7 overall) rapped out 19 hits, received a walk and had two batters hit by pitches.

Johnny Miller was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored, Peters finished 4 for 5 with a double, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base, and Hoffman had two hits, scored a run and drove in another, to give the top three hitters a 9 for 15 split with six runs and four RBIs.

Westin totaled four hits in four at-bats with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base, Seufalemua added two hits, two runs and three RBIs, Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Lee had his two-run home run and scored twice.

Sugg said Tuesday’s gutty performance came at the right time — just before the start of league play at No. 18-ranked Pendleton (4-9 overall) for a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.

“Offensively, we are swinging the bat really well right now, but we got to continue to get better defensively and our pitching staff has to keep working hard on hitting their spots,” Sugg said. “We are close. We are not there yet, but if we can put it together for all seven innings, then I think we could go as far as we want to go.”