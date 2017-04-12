Husky tennis starts strong

Sherman senior Meghan Belshe picked up right where she left off in 2016 with three impressive victories over the weekend against Condon-Wheeler, Helix and Riverside in varsity tennis matches.

Friday at home versus Condon, Belshe battled the elements and Condon’s Prima Nissesen in a 6-0, 6-0 straight-sets win to lead the Huskies.

Gaby Rubio split sets with Margret Campbell 2-6, 6-3, 2-0, with the match called off due to weather.



On the boys’ side, Trenton Mason won his first match of the season, 8-2, in a pro-set contest, as did Hunter Kaseberg, who dominated Gage Tatum, 8-1.



“Overall, I’m proud of the way my team handled the elements and played well despite the overpowering winds,” said Sherman head coach Kalie Rolfe.

Saturday in Boardman, Belshe came out firing away in an 8-3 pro-set win over Helix’s Lynn Roberts, and top duo of Savannah Moe and CJ Johnson gave Sherman another win, 8-3, over Kyla Roberts and Elizabeth Shaw.

Kaseberg and Mason teamed for their Saturday match and fell to Erik Jones and Cody Dunn, 3-8.



Against Riverside, Belshe capped her weekend trifecta with an 8-0 shutout win over Veronica Rodriga, 8-0, Rubio followed suit by doubling up on Daisy Sanches 8-4, and Morgan Lesh came up short in her first varsity match of the season, 0-8.

Moe and Johnson cruised past beat Mendoza and Gaytan, 8-3, and then the Sherman tandem of Jordan Barrett and Valeria Ambriz won their first match as a doubles team against Riverside’s Diaz and Sepulveda, 8-6.

As is the case with many spring programs, the Husky tennis team has had to shoehorn practices and matches in to try to offset the rainy conditions.

Aside from the elements, Rolfe likes the winning spirit her team has shown.

“We have had a successful start to our season,” the coach said. “We are a young team with only one senior. I look forward to the rest of the season and the improvements we will make.”

Sherman heads out to Ione for a match at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.