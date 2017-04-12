OSP seeks 2

Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife Division for The Dalles Area Command is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men believed to be involved with wildlife violations that occurred on the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley during the winter closure on Feb. 24.

Any information regarding these men can be forwarded to Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at 541-980-2693.

The White River Wildlife Area north of Badger Creek Road is closed during the winter months from Dec. 1 through March 31 to protect wintering wildlife.