Fourth of July moved to First

Fort Dalles Fourth planners announced they will move the annual Independence Day celebration this year to Saturday, July 1.

“In order to alleviate potential scheduling conflicts, attract more out-of-town visitors, and host great, national entertainment, we have decided that, beginning this year and moving forward, we will produce our events on the weekend preceding July 4,” the announcement stated.

The press release was posted on Facebook Wednesday and quickly drew unfavorable feedback, with commenters saying it provided inadequate notice. One woman said her family had already purchased plane tickets to come out for the Fourth, and would be arriving July 2, so would miss the event.

Another commenter wrote, “Please keep the fireworks on the 4th or you completely negate the whole point of this event.”

The press release stated, “after much careful consideration and extensive communication with our local and regional partners, we have decided to make a significant change” to plans for the Independence Day celebrations.

Now slated for Saturday, July 1, are the daylong events that include a fun run, community breakfast, Yoga in the Park, Patriots Parade, Family Funzone, and an evening concert, followed by the fireworks, which will start after 10 p.m.

“We are excited to see our community partnerships strengthen as our events continue to grow, and we see great potential for Fort Dalles Fourth to be

recognized as the Northwest’s premiere Independence Day celebration,” the release stated.

The Dalles Main Street organization, which hosts the Fort Dalles Fourth event, said in its press release, “Since the inception of Fort Dalles Fourth, our primary goals have been to bring our community together to celebrate our independence, honor our veterans and active service members, and to introduce and attract visitors to all The Dalles has to offer. As our events have continued to develop, our team has worked to refine our strategy to accomplish these objectives.”