Letter to the Editor: Thomas suit

I've known Ken Thomas for 30 years. The recent Court of Appeals decision in his favor is the fourth suit to go to a higher court about land use that he has won against the county. There are two pending LUBA cases still to go about the current issue.

The appeal was filed in November of 2013. On March 19, 2014, the next Moonshine county commission hearing was held to approve the 2014 event.

There were four hearings held before the appeal court decision was given, one for each year. Mr. Boyd, owner, was spending hundreds of thousands on attorney fees during this time to defend the 2013 permit. You should draw your own conclusions as to whether the county commission could go through four hearings and never speak to Mr. Boyd about the case being on appeal.

I talked to numerous state agencies about the process of notification to counties. All said it is up to the county to notify them where and who the mail should be sent to.

The appeals court did only have Wasco County District Attorney Nisley on their record for county court. But the court could have added other names they wanted. Mr. Timmons was added on March 22, 2017.

I talked to one of the attorneys representing Thomas about whether DA Nisley’s actions had an impact on the case. I was told that nothing he did or did not do had any impact on the case. Mr. Boyd had his own attorneys. This saved Wasco County several hundred thousand dollars.

There are many around the state that think counties should have to defend, so they are more careful about the decisions they make.

Only the planning office and the county commission had control of what was allowed on the land and the permit process. Regardless of excuses, who else can be held responsible?

I'm sure any other event organizer will think twice about whether coming to Wasco County is a good idea; Will their permit be valid? I'm beginning to see both Thomas and Boyd as victims. Should any private party have to spend a million dollars to fight out whether the rules were followed?



Liz Turner

The Dalles