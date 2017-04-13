Morning Fire

Firefighters with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue attack a fire in a garage at 2510 East 10th Street in The Dalles early Thursday morning. The structure and contents stored inside were severely damaged. Cause of the fire was unknown at press time.
