For the Record for April 13, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 13, 2017

Correction

The cross decorating at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 15 is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., not 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as was incorrectly reported in the Wednesday Chronicle.

Accidents

The Dalles city

April 11, 11:05 a.m. – Non-blocking, non-injury crash at 197 and Lone Pine Boulevard. Drivers exchanged information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 11, 6:27 a.m. — MCFR was dispatched to the corner of West 13th Street and Emerson to assist with a truck loaded with wood chips that were smoking and possibly on fire. The chips being hauled by a 1-ton pickup were steaming and not smoking. The company hauling the chips was advised to dump the chips out so they could cool before they ignited. MCFR crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday, and seven on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to Sherman and Royal Crest streets Wednesday morning after a caller reported an injured cat in the area. The cat was located and dispatched. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was hit overnight.

Julie Cristal Barker, 29, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 500 block of West 9th Street and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 900 block of Lillian Way Wednesday evening after a caller reported her juvenile son was doing drugs with her ex-boyfriend. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An active shooter drill took place at Wahtonka campus Tuesday morning.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 12th Street reported that his yard sign, which says “Make America Kind Again,” was cut with a knife for the second time in two nights. An officer suggested putting the sign up higher. The caller requested extra patrols as available.

A caller in the 2000 block of East 13th said a suspicious person was opening numerous mailboxes Tuesday morning. Police learned the person was looking for a check left for him in a mailbox, and none of the boxes had identifying information on them.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported loud voices Tuesday morning. Officers learned a person was having a heart attack and requested medics.

A caller in the 1600 block of East 12th Street reported a child out of control Tuesday morning. Officers counseled the boy on his behavior.

A caller in the 3900 block of West Sixth reported her phone was stolen Tuesday morning, and when she called the phone, the person who answered told her she would need to come get it. The woman said she didn’t know if she would pursue charges if she gets her phone back.

A caller at West Eighth and Garrison reported a man had gotten stuck in dumpster Tuesday afternoon. An officer found a man in the dumpster who told him he was there to masturbate and he had a pornographic magazine in his hand. The officer advised the man to do those types of things in a private area, specifically not in dumpsters.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh reported Tuesday afternoon his son stole items from him, including a phone. The man had to walk to a neighbor and borrow a phone to make the report. The man reported later he got his belongings back.

A caller in the 300 block of East 13th Street reported loud yelling and slamming in the apartment below between a man and woman. The man told police they were arguing over the woman eating too much.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported a theft happened last week, but they have been busy with baseball season and have not had time to call it in until now. Shoes were stolen and they have video. Report taken.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon a person was harassing him via text and he told him to stop, but he wouldn’t. Police told the person to stop and he agreed.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday evening a man was harassing him. The man was trespassed from the property.

A caller in the 2400 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening seeing a man along the fence at the back of the lot. Police contacted the man, who said he was collecting rocks. He was told it was private property and he agreed to move along.

A caller in the 900 block of Verdant reported someone broke into the home through an unlocked bedroom window and took a purse, prescriptions, a backpack, phone and a chainsaw.

A caller in the 400 block of East Fourth Street reported Tuesday evening her sister had assaulted her. The victim was slapped. Report taken and citation issued.

A caller at 10th and Sandy reported an old woman with a walker was walking down the center of the street early Wednesday morning. She had the woman in her vehicle. The old woman told the caller she was on her way to a doctor appointment. The woman was taken back to her residence.

Wasco County

A deputy caught a motorist using a cell phone on Interstate 84 near milepost 88 on Tuesday morning.

A caller in the 48700 block of C Street on Tuesday morning reported that the owner of a truck was harassing a friend because he believed the man had called in a traffic hazard regarding the truck the week before. Deputies advised friend that the person being harassed was the one who needed to pursue it.

Deputies responded to a reported assault in the 200 block of Molly Ann Road Tuesday afternoon. Caller reported a neighbor was screaming that a man hit her and then took off running. Woman said she was getting wood from her woodshed when she saw a man standing on property next to hers. She called to the man to ask him what he was doing and the man came around to the shed and hit her in the head with his elbow. Deputies were unable to locate suspect, described as white, 5’9”, brownish hair, black shirt, blue jeans. Woman was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

Two dogs were reported running loose in the roadway on Tuesday afternoon in the 5200 block of Cherry Heights Road.

A theft was reported in the 80100 block of Emigrant Street Tuesday afternoon. Man reported another man had refused to return some property to him; deputies advised it was a civil matter.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 26, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of drug court sanction.

Two dogs were reported running loose in the 5000 block of Cherry Heights Road Tuesday afternoon and reported to be bothering the caller’s own dogs. Loose dogs were identified as border collie or Aussie type of dogs. Caller wanted deputies to have report in case dog owners called in.

On Tuesday evening, a domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Lake Way. Two women were fighting, one cut her hand on a knife. Weapons had been put away and they were not fighting any longer; not clear what they had been fighting about. Deputies took report.

In the 1000 block of Irvine Street, a caller said a 90-year old neighbor would not answer the door, although lights on and blinds open late Tuesday evening. Neighbor was worried for her welfare. Deputy contacted 90-year-old woman, all is fine and call was cleared.

Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night near the intersection of Old Dufur Road and Valley View. A suspicious carcass was seen in a ditch. Deputies responded; carcass was not human but some type of wild animal. Not recent and no appearance of any criminal activity.

Oregon State Police

Luis Daniel Morales Luna, 19, of Ellensburg, Wash., was arrested Tuesday afternoon near Milepost 13 on U.S. Highway 97 and accused of three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was placed on a federal hold for Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Josue Arias Morales, 20, of Ellensburg, Wash., was arrested Tuesday afternoon near Milepost 13 on U.S. Highway 97 and accused of three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was placed on a federal hold for Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Sherman County

Caleb Matthew Ellenberger, 35, of Rufus, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to appear on a criminal citation.

