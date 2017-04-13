TD softball loses, 11-3

Mountain View chased The Dalles starter Sierra Watson from the game after jumping ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the first on its way to an 11-3 softball win Wednesday in Bend.

The No. 14 Cougars (5-7 overall) would later open a 7-1 lead with a three-run fourth frame to go out in front, 10-1.

Mountain View slugged 12 hits and was issued three walks, as the duo of Madison Leighton and Lexie Smith accounted for seven hits and six RBIs.

The Dalles totaled seven hits off Mountain View pitcher Kayla Berg, but struck out 13 times.

Bailey LeBreton posted two hits and scored two runs, Jodi Thomasian was 2 for 3, Kathryn Bradford had a hit in four at-bats, and Watson finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.

LeBreton allowed six runs on six hits over the final five innings in relief, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The Dalles (1-11) hits the road to No. 1-ranked Pendleton (12-2) for a league-opening doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.