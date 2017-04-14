Cuevas and Popchock spearhead SWC’s charge

At the six-team Mustang Invitational in Heppner, the South Wasco County Redsides amassed 13 personal records, Michael Cuevas grabbed four wins to lead the boys and Ana Popchock drummed out two individual victories and helped the girls’ 4x100-relay team to a win.

Cuevas started his victory march by setting a personal record in the 100-meters with a time of 12.25 seconds, a personal record.

He also had a personal record in the 200-meter race, where he timed out in 24.87 and went for a 56.36 to lap the field in his try at 400 meters.

In his lone field event, Cuevas, a junior, rattled off a 145-11 to notch his fourth win.

Popchock claimed her top prize in both jumps, leaping to a 14-08.75 in the long jump, and then she set a season-best mark of 33-02 to lock down first in the triple jump.

Madisen Davis, who set a school record of 111-0 on April 6, had a javelin toss of 110-0, which was more than enough to take first place.

The final girl’s win came in the 4x100-meter relay, as Davis, Jada Myers, Jacqueline Noland and Kyrsten Sprouse crossed the finish line in 56.24, just shy of their season-best.

Lindsey Hull keeps chipping away at a victory, as she tallied three seconds in the shotput, discus and javelin.

In the shotput, Hull had a toss of 28-09, she went for an 82-06 in the discus and had a 98-0 in her javelin event.

Myers had a 58.27 for second in the 300-meter hurdles, Popchock was second-best in the 100-meter race after a personal-record final time of 13.67, and both Noland and Davis placed third in their runs.

Noland had a personal record of 29.90 in the 200, while Davis hit for a 19.57 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Mathew Gragg had thirds in the 100 (12.47) and 200 (26.43), Dawson Herlocker claimed third in the shotput after a personal record toss of 38-01, and the quartet of Roger Marines, Brandon Wraught, Tuff Wilson and Gragg went for a 51.54 to secure third place in the 4x100-meter relay.

“The meet gave us a chance to try some of our kids in different places,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “We keep working on our conditioning and technique. We may not always see the results at every meet, but it will pay off in May.”

SWC was in Umatilla Friday, and after that event, heads to Madras for a three-team event slated for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

