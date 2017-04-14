Digging Deep

Members of The Dalles City Council and other officials dig in with a formal groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for major upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Left to right are Tom Paul, general manager for Mortenson Construction; The Dalles City Manager Julie Krueger; Councilor Darcy Long-Curtiss; Councilor Russ Brown; Councilor Linda Miller; and Mayor Steve Lawrence. The $10.9 million infrastructure project will replace influent pumps in the existing pump station, install new piping in the plant, build new screening and grit removal systems, construct a new digester, and create a new system to generate electricity from methane gas to help power the plant. Mortenson is the construction contractor, and partner Kennedy Jenks Engineers designed the project.
Photo by Jesse Burkhardt.
