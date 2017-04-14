Easter celebrations planned

The 16th annual Griffith Motors/Bicoastal Media Easter Egg Scramble is Saturday, April 15, beginning at 11 a.m. in Sorosis Park in the trees near the pavilion on the east side of the park.

The scramble is presented by A Kidz Dental Zone, Cascade Square Merchants, and Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes.

The Tooth Fairy from A Kids Dental Zone will be on hand with goodie bags for the kids, and there will be free child ID kits courtesy of Guild Mortgage.

The Easter Bunny will sound the beginning horn first for ages 1-2 who will go to their separate area for their Easter treasures. Then kids in age brackets up to 10 will take their turn in the “scramble” for Easter eggs.

There will be separate times and areas for all ages.

Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Northern Wasco County PUD, Canton Wok, Cascade Orthopedics, NAPA Auto Parts in The Dalles, Casa El Mirador, Fred Meyer, McDonald's, Debra Klaviter Farmers Insurance, and CH2M Hill are helping provide the candy.

EGG HUNTS

Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. at The Springs at Mill Creek, 1201 W. 10th Street.

Egg hunt: Cornerstone Church, 1313 Mount Hood Street, Sunday April 16 at 9:30 a.m. Followed by a brunch. Free.

PAGEANT

Trial and Crucifiction, Friday, April 14, begins at 7 p.m. outside the Wasco County Courthouse. Resurrection scene and celebration, Sunday, April 16, 8 a.m., First Christian Church, 909 Court Street.

SUNRISE SERVICE

The annual Easter sunrise service at Pulpit Rock, located above The Dalles High School, begins at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Service is a joint venture of the Mason Lodge and the Mid-Columbia Fellowship of Churches.