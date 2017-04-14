For the Record for April 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 14, 2017

Hospital

Admissions

April 12 — Phillip R. Gilman, The Dalles. Linda I. Grier, no address. John A.C. Kendall, no address.

April 13 — Debbie A. Mutton, Goldendale.

Dismissals

April 12 — Keith F. Woods, Lyle. Pearl I. Maley, The Dalles.

April 13 — John A.C. Kendall, The Dalles. Sandra Goforth, no address.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 13, 5:06 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70 on a report of a vehicle fire. A fully involved SUV was located and the fire was extinguished. Contact was made with the driver who stated she heard a loud pop and noticed fire out of the side of the window on the driver’s side. She quickly pulled over, gathered what she could and exited the vehicle.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 2500 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

Lanty Lewis Gilmore, 51, Bend, was arrested Thursday evening in the 2500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon on Sevenmile Road after a victim reported some of his equipment was stolen from a friend’s property.

Oregon State Police

Guillermo Lopez, 36, Yakima, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 near milepost 6 and is accused of a restraining order violation and providing false information to a police officer. He was also arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Joseph Raymond Bruce, 30, Government Camp, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, April 13

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-6-1-9; 4 p.m. 8-1-6-3; 7 p.m. 2-3-8-3; 10 p.m. 1-7-5-4

Lucky Lines – 3-8-10-15-17-22-25-31

Washington

Thursday, April 13

Match 4 – 3-12-20-22

Daily Game – 8-6-0