Streaking Hawks sweep Pendleton

The Dalles boys’ tennis coach Shea MacNab has been waiting patiently for a lights-out performance from his varsity group.

He got it on Thursday.

All six varsity matches ended in straight sets with an average margin of victory of 4.7 points in the Riverhawks’ first sweep of the season, a 6-0 whitewash, on the road at Pendleton High School.

Quinn Wilson won his fourth consecutive match, taking a 6-0, 6-3 No. 1 singles win to give the Hawks a surge, and then James Pashek added a No. 2 winner by identical scores, 6-0 and 6-3.

Pedro Lopez added to the total with a 6-0, 6-1 No. 3 victory, and Andy Lopez preserved a No. 4 decision, 6-0, 6-4 for the singles sweep.

“Quinn Wilson played another great match, and Andy Lopez, Pedro Lopez, and James Pashek continue to play consistent and smart tennis,” MacNab said.

Just as impressive as the singles side, the two-team doubles group of Alex Lopez and Omar Rodriguez, along with Brandon Bustamante and Ethan Martin, came out on top with relative ease.

Lopez and Rodriguez racked up a 6-1, 6-0 edge to earn their second win of the year, and Bustamante and Martin dominated by a 6-1, 6-2 margin to break the winning seal to a promising 2017 campaign.

“This win is the spark Brandon and Ethan needed to get some momentum moving in their direction this season,” MacNab said of his promising No. 2 duo.



With districts right around the corner, MacNab said that he is encouraged by the way this team has been playing over the past three weeks.



“We need positive attitudes heading into districts,” MacNab said. “Our recent wins should help provide the boost the boys need in this final stretch.”

Tonight’s varsity tennis match in Madison is canceled due to weather and is scheduled for a makeup match at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Madison.

Up next on the court, the Riverhawks host the Hood River Valley Eagles at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.