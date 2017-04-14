TD boys place third at Pendleton Invite

The Dalles boys’ golf team had its four-tournament win streak snapped Thursday at the Pendleton Invitational, placing third overall in an eight-team field at Pendleton Country Club.

Staked by the play of medalist Nathan Som (74) and Brayden Pulver (tied for second with a 77), the Pendleton Buckaroos claimed victory with a solid 320.

Kamiakin, led by Parker Morgan’s fourth-place 78, wound up second in the team standings with a 322, The Dalles had a 324 for third, and, with a 77 from Jared Thacker, Hermiston added a 346 to claim fourth.

Mac-Hi (352), Hanford (358), La Grande (384) and Baker City (431) made up the rest of the standings.

Riverhawk freshman Aidan Telles secured fifth place individually with a season-best 79.

Tyler Vassar followed Telles with an 80, Marker Felderman carded an 82, Chase Snodgrass went for an 83, and Jacob Ford rounded out the marks after his 84.

TD heads to the Raven Rumble with a start time of 10 a.m. next Friday at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Redmond.