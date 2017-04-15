Hawk tennis defeats Madison, 6-2

Kiana Pielli, Jocelyn Hernandez and Yahaira Alvarez racked up straight-sets victories, and the Riverhawks added three of four doubles wins to cruise past 6A Madison in a non-league tennis match played at The Dalles High School.

“The girls really bonded and came together, on and off the court,” said TD head coach Debby Jones. “We had some big wins at No. 3 singles with Jocelyn and at No. 4 doubles of Jessica (Vega) and Liz (Leon) that were the ones we needed to really seal the deal. Our team depth is starting to come together. I am so proud of this group.”

Pielli had a 6-1, 6-1 blowout win over Tori Arnold to keep her season record perfect.

Riding off that energy, Hernandez added a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Esme Calderon, and then Alvarez dropped the hammer down on Lalane Wilson by scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

The lone Riverhawk loss came at No. 1 singles, where Robin Pashek and Grace Lee fought for two back-and-forth sets.

Lee outlasted Pashek by final marks of 7-6, 7-6 to give Madison its only win on the singles slate.

At No. 1 doubles, Abby Minnick and Ellie Trujillo outworked Emma Vogel and Cammy Nguyen in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to start a winning streak.

Cassie Vazquez and Maggie Corey kept the momentum going at No. 2 with a resounding 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Teresa Dung and Deepa Chang.

Natalie Varland and Lupita Contreras had a heart-breaking three-set loss, after battling back from a one-set deficit with a 6-4 in to move into the match-breaker rounds.

Madison’s Tina Vu and Chang eventually won the final set, 10-8.

Vega and Leon had one of their toughest matches of the regular season and their will was tested, but they managed to score a 10-6 win in the match-breaker to slip away late.

“I think the big 6A Portland school was thinking they were coming in to the little river town and treat it like a walkover. We came in and got this win,” Jones said of her group’s overall mindset entering this crucial match.

The Dalles makes a trip to Hood River for a league match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

TD’s boys are set to host HRV at 4 p.m. Tuesday.