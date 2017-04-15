0

Looking Back on April 16, 2017

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a message; be sure to spell your name.

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a message; be sure to spell your name.

As of Saturday, April 15, 2017

photo

Terray Harmon, Jake Grossmiller, Mary Batty of Dufur, Laurie Grorud Miller, Gary Elkinton of The Dalles, Tom Davis of Redmond, Carolyn Wood, Gary Conley and Casey Roberts all contributed to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, above, pictured the demolition of the Hotel Dalles, located on Second Street, next to the old post office. The photograph was scanned from a 2 ¼-inch by 2 ¼ -inch black-and-white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “Hotel Dalles Demolition, Fall, 1969.” The hotel was torn down single-handedly by Don Grossmiller, according to Jake Grossmiller of The Dalles. Jake’s second cousin, Don lived in Pendleton and contracted with the owner to remove the building. He had a TD6 tractor/bulldozer lifted to the top of the hotel, where he cut a hole in the roof, filled it up and drove down to the next floor, Jake said. The process was repeated until the building was removed. Refuse was loaded into the truck seen in the picture. Bricks were cleaned and hauled to Reno, Nevada, where they were sold.

photo

In regard to the recent History Mystery showing the Celilo Canal being flooded in 1948, Casey Roberts submitted a picture, at right, showing the ill-fated Georgie Burton, which was wrecked during the flood. He wrote, “The Georgie Burton was brought up the Columbia to The Dalles with considerable fanfare. Reportedly, several famous Columbia riverboat captains took turns piloting the ship to The Dalles, where it was slated to become a museum. Unfortunately, through bad timing, bad luck, or incompetence, the money to convert the ship was not raised and the ship was taken up by the locks near Celilo, where she languished until she was wrecked by the waters of the flood of 1948. “The flood of 1948 was the second largest flood on record for the Columbia River. The flood level was recorded as nearly 23' with 16' being flood stage. The flood is also known as the Vanport flood because a levee gave way on May 30, 1948, near Portland and the flood waters rapidly destroyed the community of Vanport, killing at least 16 people. (The largest flood recorded on the Columbia was the 1894 flood at 34'.) “As a 9 year old, I helped fill and place sandbags along west Second Street near where the post office is now located. The sandbags were not all that successful in holding back the waters, but I don't remember significant flooding in The Dalles.”

20 years ago – 1997

Pavement collapse isn’t imminent at The Dalles airport, but rigorous testing found some “very weak” areas. Those areas are now marked by traffic cones, to keep planes from crossing them.

They may be God’s work, but Larry Riter provides the loving hands that make The Dalles Post Office flowers bloom each year with riotous color. For the past five years, bringing color to the drab, gray institutional building has been Riter’s quest.

The Dalles will strongly pursue a partnership with Klickitat County in helping pay for the municipal airport.

40 years ago – 1977

All nine school districts in Wasco County will be voting on operations tax levies on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Please, please, don’t be a litterbug,” an anti-litter campaign of a few years ago asked. Deputies from the Wasco County sheriff’s office may not be asking that nicely in the future as that office seeks to stem a tide of littering throughout the county. Their target will be the people who are dumping garbage on private property at several areas.

60 years ago – 1957

The Dalles population is up 46.6 per cent since 1950 for an estimated total of 11,250, according to current population estimate figures released today by the Oregon State Census Board.

Those having old wooden sheds on their property should either get rid of them or make them more fireproof, Fire Chief Charles Roth has requested in letters mailed out today. Roth said the letters were sent to help prevent further fires occurring in structures used to keep wood and other miscellaneous materials. The fire department has had a rash of “set” fires recently in such outbuildings.

Jury Indicts Williams, Schrunk: PORTLAND (UP) – Oregon Journal reporter Arthur Bradley Williams surrendered in Circuit Court today to a warrant charging him with violating Oregon’s wire tap laws. The charge was contained in a Multnomah county grand jury indictment similar to one against Mayor Terry D. Schrunk.

80 years ago – 1937

The Dalles lost one of its most active civic boosters this morning when James Everett Thorndike, well-known cherry orchardist, died at his home here, 1200 Bluff street, following an illness of several months duration. Since making The Dalles his permanent place of residence about 10 years ago, he had been a director of the chamber of commerce and took a special interest in the development of local water resources for irrigation.

The Dalles Men’s chorus, now in its third year as a community cultural project, again will appear in public concert next Monday night at the civic auditorium. Only a few towns on the Pacific coast have male choruses with as large a membership as The Dalles group.

PORTLAND, April 16. (UP) – When pickets from the Metal Trades Council picketed his shop with banners calling it “unfair to organized labor,” Collis Johnson, general manager of the Willamette-Hyster company, joined them. He wore a cardboard “sandwich sign,” labelled “Metal Trades Council is unfair to the management.”

100 years ago – 1917

Despite the fact wintry weather chilled local citizens yesterday and rain further dampened their spirits, a large crowd attended the flag-raising ceremonies at the depot grounds yesterday at noon. The O.-W. R. & N. company had erected and painted a pole which extends 72 feet above the ground, for which the Chamber of Commerce purchased a flag, 12 by 22 feet. Mayor J. E. Anderson, on behalf of The Dalles, graciously accepted the flag, and thanked the railroad company for the gift of the pole.

REVELATIONS OF GERMAN PLOTS – Bureau Of Public information Is Created To Inform Public. – WASHINTGON, April 16 (UP) – Sensational ramifications of German secret service activities in the United States may be laid before the people soon. The creation of a bureau of public information signalized the growing sentiment among administration heads to take the people as completely into confidence as possible.

By Charles P. Stewart (United Press Staff Correspondent): BUENOS AIRES, April 16. – Argentine seethed with war and anti-war demonstrations today. In Buenos Aires, pacifists, in a well organized group, had a pitched battle with pro-war advocates and won. It was a fiercely fought melee for a short time.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)