Mail customers may miss Sunday Chronicle

Some subscribers who receive their The Dalles Chronicle by mail will see late delivery of the Sunday, April 16, paper following the loss of some papers en route between the Hood River Press and The Dalles. The loss will only effect some who receive their paper via the U.S. Postal Service, local delivery will not be impacted.

Circulation staff are working to identify and replace papers lost Saturday afternoon when the delivery van crashed on Interstate 84 and overturned in a water-filled ditch. The driver and crew member suffered only minor injuries, and some issues of the paper were destroyed.

If you do not receive your paper, please call 541-296-2141 and let us know. Copies of the paper will be available at the Chronicle office Monday, office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p;m.