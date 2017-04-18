Crosstalk: Syrian bombing raises questions

The United States’ missile strike April 6 on Shayrat air base in central Syria as a direct response to that nation’s use of nerve gas to kill dozens of innocent men, women and children was not only an appropriate response, but long overdue.

President Donald Trump was forced to act after international organizations and the Obama Administration failed to prevent Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from possessing and deploying chemical weapons.

Assad is accused by rights groups and many Middle Eastern and Western nations as being responsible for a litany of war crimes in the six years he has been engaged in a civil war. Various reports put the war’s toll at over 400,000 killed. The United Nations has recorded 5 million refugees from the conflict.

Trump’s action against Syria improved American credibility after President Barack Obama’s failure to enforce a self-imposed “red-line” in 2013 when Assad killed more than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children.

Obama said in 2012 that the United States would respond, possibly militarily, if Assad used chemical weapons, but then failed to act when it happened.

Clearly, Obama was wrong in touting that Assad had gotten rid of chemical weapons, his reason for not taking action.

Although some Democrats have accused Trump of violating his legal authority by taking military action without Congressional approval, both Obama and former President George W. Bush also used executive powers granted under Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump will need to turn to Congress for development of a strategic plan and goals if he plans on continuing actions in Syria. The president is calling for Assad to be deposed, and relations with Russia are strained by that nation’s continued support for the embattled Syrian leader. However, getting rid of Assad does not mean that democracy will reign. As in the case of Egypt, replacement of a bad leader can bring something just as bad or even worse.

One of the larger stories in the Middle East is the persecution and execution of thousands of Christians. At least 40 Coptic Christians in Egypt died in a Palm Sunday bombing of two churches.

In Syria, it is believed that about 30 percent of the population were Christians in the 1920s, but that number has fallen to about 10 percent today.

In areas seized by the jihadist group Islamic State, Christians are being ordered to convert to Islam, pay a religious levy or face death. It is believed that hundreds of Christians have been kidnapped by militants.

In Iraq, where Christians are being butchered in mass executions by IS, their number has plunged from one million to just 275,000 in the last 12 years alone.

What is happening in the Middle East is a humanitarian crisis that developed nations need to deal with. When governments target and annhilate innocent citizens, global action is needed. It should not be left to the United States to deal unilaterally with tyrants.

Trump inherited a foreign policy mess and strong leadership is going to be needed on so many fronts it is frightening.

RaeLynn Ricarte