Four vie for three port seats

In the May 16 special election, four candidates are competing for three seats on the Port of The Dalles Board of Commissioners.

The five-member board makes decisions about developing or selling land and which economic development projects to pursue, among other topics.

In two races, the incumbent commissioners are running unopposed, while two newcomers are vying for the one vacant position.

Position 1 is the sole competitive race, with Robert Wallace of Dufur going up against Dawn Rasmussen of The Dalles.

This position on the board is open because Kristi Timmons, who has served on the port commission for the past 12 years, decided not to seek another 4-year term.

Timmons cited several reasons why she decided not to seek re-election.

“One big reason is a growing difference of opinion I have with port operations and spending,” she said. “In addition, I will be the incoming president of the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation board, and want to be in a position to devote the necessary time to that role. Lastly, and most importantly, are my growing children and their increase in activities. It’s simply time for me to do something new.”

In Position 3, longtime incumbent Commissioner Mike Courtney is not facing a challenger.

That is also the case with Position 4, where Staci Coburn, who was appointed to the board in 2016, is unopposed in her bid to keep her seat.

Position 1

Dawn Rasmussen vs. Robert Wallace

Wallace, who lives in Dufur, is very familiar to residents of the community. Wallace recently finished serving a two-year term as Dufur’s mayor (2015-16), and he also serves on the Dufur School Board, a position he has held for the past four years.

Wallace said he wanted a voice on the port commission because he hopes to bring more opportunities to Dufur.

“I heard there was going to be an open seat, so I decided to go ahead and put my name in the hat,” Wallace said. “I want to try and connect the Dufur community with the port more. We’re in the port district, and it’s important to have someone from this area be a part of the port commission.”

Wallace pointed out that the last person from Dufur who served on the port board was Steve Kramer, who now serves as a Wasco County commissioner. Kramer served as a port commissioner from 1995-2003.

“I want to be there to provide additional input on projects,” said Wallace, “and would like to help see if there are interesting opportunities for the port to work together with the community of Dufur.”

Wallace was born and raised in Wasco County. He grew up in Tygh Valley and later moved to Dufur, graduating from Dufur High School in 1992. He is executive director for Wy’East Resource Conservation & Development, a nonprofit organization he has been with since 2010. He is a certified energy manager and works on irrigation projects to create more energy and water efficiency, in addition to renewable energy projects.

Dawn Rasmussen, who lives in The Dalles, is a certified resume writer and the president of Portland-based Pathfinder Writing & Career Services.

“I decided to run as I have a long history in tourism, and know how important this economic development engine is for The Dalles and the surrounding area,” Rasmussen said.

She characterizes herself as an “idea person” and said she previously worked for a company called Travel Portland.

“In that role, I had worked closely with the Port of Portland (Aviation Marketing Division) to promote Oregon as a desirable passenger destination,” she said. “So first-hand, I have great experience in knowing how important a role the port plays in impacting the local economy.”

She added that she recently read that the port in The Dalles is focusing on a job mentoring initiative, and she believes that is an innovative approach.

“As the owner of a resume-writing business, I truly believe that the more we can do to develop the local work force, the stronger the community becomes,” she said, adding that she believes the Port of The Dalles is positioned to make a positive impact on the region.

“It is my belief that, as a key economic driver, the port is in a unique position to help shape the quality of jobs and work force as the regional economy continues to grow,” she explained. “It's an exciting time, and opportunities abound.”

Rasmussen added that she believes in taking a prudent approach in working to enhance opportunitie.

“I'm an idea person with a critical focus on viable execution,” she said. “Meaning that while there are some great opportunities to pursue, we also need to be based in reality.”

Position 3

Mike Courtney, unopposed

In Position 3, incumbent Mike Courtney, who was first elected to the port board in 1997, is seeking another term.

Courtney has a long history of service to The Dalles. He is a former reserve officer who served for eight years with The Dalles Police Department (1972-80). He served as president of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce in 1993, and has been on the Columbia Basin Nursing Home Board of Directors since 1996.

Until this month, Courtney was the owner of Courtney Insurance Agency in downtown The Dalles, and he continues to serve as an insurance agent for the Stratton Agency.

With another term ahead, Courtney said he would like to see some changes in the port’s approach.

“My main mission is economic growth for this community and diversification of business and industry,” Courtney said. “What the port has belongs to the people, it doesn’t belong to the people running the port. The money doesn’t belong to anybody -- except everybody.”

He pointed out the port does not have much industrial land left -- “We have borders, including the Columbia River, the National Scenic Area boundaries, and zones set aside for exclusive farm use. We’re landlocked.”

He urged caution in selling off the relatively short amount of acreage that remains. Courtney noted that about 200 acres formerly occupied by the aluminum plant is under contract to an undisclosed potential purchaser, and he expressed reservations about that move.

Courtney added that some lessening of regulations could make a positive impact on the port’s operational flexibility.

“I’d like to see loosening of planning restrictions by LCDC (Land Conservation and Development Commission),” he explained. “There is some ground around here we could do something with if we could, but not with the current zoning issues. Zoning and the NSA boundaries are probably the two biggest issues we have.”

Position 4

Staci Coburn, unopposed

Incumbent commissioner Staci Coburn is running unopposed. She is the chief financial officer at Duckwall-Pooley Fruit in Odell, a position she has held since 2010. She also serves as the logistics coordinator for The Dalles Relay for Life, and is a member of the Patient Partnership Council for Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

Coburn graduated from Boise State University with an accounting degree, and has lived in The Dalles since 1998 with her husband, Mark, and their three sons.

Coburn joined the port board in August 2016, following the departure of then-Commissioner Bob McFadden.

“I am running for completion of Bob McFadden's term, so in the election of May 2019, the seat will become available again,” Coburn explained.

She listed several key objectives as she continues her service as a port commissioner.

“The port plays a pivotal role in the generation and success of business growth in our community,” Coburn said. “Business-ready building space and buildable land is going to be top of mind for the near future. These resources are hard to come by here locally. We must use what little we have wisely, and think creatively to ensure every piece of property is put to its best and highest use.”

Coburn added that she wants the port to continue to use its experience and innovative ideas to partner with private and public entities to meet challenges such as improving aging infrastructure, mentoring students for future work force needs, and focusing on new opportunities for businesses.



“Personally, having young children means our educational system is equally important,” Coburn said. “I believe strongly that if we can provide steady family-wage jobs here in our beautiful city, it will come full circle to benefit our educational system. An excellent education and a strong family financial base will set up our young generation of future leaders to grow, prosper and be successful.”

Coburn wants to help create economic conditions that will encourage and allow young people who are graduating from schools in the area to return to Wasco County for career opportunities.

“I am hopeful they will be proud of where they were raised, go off and see the world, and come back to The Dalles to make a difference of their own,” she said.